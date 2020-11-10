Catholic Secretariat honours Nigerian Tribune

Nigerian Tribune was on Tuesday honoured by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) with an award for its support to vision and mission of Catholic Church in Nigeria.

The award was presented during a media parley organized by the New National Social Communications Director, CSN, Very Reverend Fr Mike Umoh.

Presenting the award, the Secretary-General of CSN, Very Reverend Fr. Zacharia Samjumi said the award was to appreciate selected media houses for their tireless support for the Catholic Mission in Nigeria.

“This is the first time we are having this type of interactive session between you, representatives of various media organizations with offices in Abuja and our office.

“It is, therefore, an opportunity for us to thank you for the good support we have enjoined from you all, for your collaboration towards the common good of humanity and our nation in particular.”

He admonished the media that in the discharge of their duties, they have the sacred duty of playing their role efficiently in ensuring that the country relishes in peace, justice and equity.

On his part, the new Director of Social Communications, Reverend Fr Umoh said the directorate is one of the major arms of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

While soliciting the support of the media in discharging his duties, he said the directorate is the image-maker of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the communication channels of the entire CSN.

On media regulations, the clergy said “we join in urging the regulators of media use and communications in Nigeria to be sincere in the discharge of their duties and avoid policies that will deprive the people of their fundamental rights to information and freedom of expression.

“More efforts should be channelled towards media education, rather than clamping down on media outfits or media use in the country.”

