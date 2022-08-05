Serving, retired police officers, family pay tributes to late IGP Tafa Balogun

Some retired senior police officers and family members have described the late former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Tafa Balogun, as one of the best police bosses Nigeria ever produced.

The retired officers paid glowing tributes to the late Balogun in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Many said Balogun was one Inspector General of Police that brought reforms to the force.

Mr Tunde Alapinni, a retired Assistance Inspector General of Police (AIG) and one-time Force Spokesman, said the impact made by Balogun could not be ignored.

Alapinni said that Balogun was devoted to the transformation of the police and its personnel.

In his own tribute, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Waheed Kassim, described the late Balogun as a dear brother and friend, stressing that his death was shocking.

For DIG David Omojola, it was too early for Balogun, whom he described as his “big boss’’ to leave this earth suddenly.

“However, we are consoled that he impacted positively on our lives. His tenure as IG witnessed tremendous and good policing,’’ Kassim said.

Mr Edward Ajogun, a retired Commissioner of Police (CP) and Personal Assistance to Balogun as IGP, said his former boss was always thinking positively about the Nigeria Police Force and the security of Nigeria.

Ajogun said that Balogun brought lots of reforms into the police including the creation of female mobile police.

He also introduced computer training for officers, mass promotion for officers in the same ranks for years and ensuring that officers were promoted according to seniority.

He said that under Balogun, the Force had a credible staff list which was used for promotion, stressing that the late IGP was a unifier, encouraging officers to work as a team.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, described the late Balogun as a visionary leader and a mentor to many retired and serving officers.

Alabi said that anytime he visited the late IGP, he always drew attention to how best Lagos State should be policed.





“The Force will miss his wealth of experience. It is his mentorship that has piloted some of us to where we are today in the Force,’’ Alabi said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, Mr Fayoade Adegoke, described the late former IGP as, “a great dad, benefactor, mentor, super cop who revolutionised the Force as an IGP.”

The first son of the deceased, Mr Abayomi Balogun, said that his father never changed one bit before his death as an advocate of doing anything that was right.

He said many people misunderstood his father as a strict person, stressing that members of the family were not exempted from such strictness.

He described his father as a brilliant officer, father, who always attracted standing ovations on occasions, local or international wherever he was made to deliver speeches or lectures.

The second daughter of the late Balogun, Bolale Balogun, said her father would be greatly missed for many things, including food recipes, word pronunciation, reading and responsible behaviour.

“My father taught me that there is no alternative to success than to follow due process in all things.

“He made me tough like himself. If he wanted to punish you for doing wrong, it was 24 strokes of the cane. Because of this, no one dares get into daddy’s trouble,” she recollected.

The former police boss died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos on Thursday.

Balogun will be buried on Saturday in Osun State. He was Nigeria’s 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police. He served as IGP during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He joined the Nigerian Police Force in May 1973 as a member of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.

Balogun attended the University of Lagos and graduated in 1972 with a B.A. in Political Science.

He worked in various police commands and rose through the ladder to become IGP.

Balogun was at a time the Principal Staff Officer to former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammadu Gambo, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edo, and pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta.

