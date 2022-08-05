Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue over death of wife

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue over death of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

President Buhari condoled with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family, who hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta State, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Friday said the President noted the deceased’s dedication to the service of humanity, and dedication to Church, supporting the poor and needy across the country, especially prisoners, whom she regularly visited to pray with, counsel and guide on the fear of God, and provided support for the people awaiting trial, and their families.

As the wife of Bongos-Ikwue for more than 50 years goes home, President Buhari affirmed that her contributions to the stability of her family, sense of duty in community development, and love for God will always be remembered.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the renowned musician and his family, and grant the wife and mother a peaceful rest.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue…  Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue…

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

2 Nasarawa civil servants in custody over alleged diversion of nine trucks of…

Latest News

Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House…

Latest News

Alleged certificate forgery: Court grants order of substituted service on Tinubu

Latest News

Atiku has no moral right to condemn Tinubu’s choice of running mate ― Adeyeye

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More