Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue over death of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

President Buhari condoled with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family, who hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta State, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Friday said the President noted the deceased’s dedication to the service of humanity, and dedication to Church, supporting the poor and needy across the country, especially prisoners, whom she regularly visited to pray with, counsel and guide on the fear of God, and provided support for the people awaiting trial, and their families.

As the wife of Bongos-Ikwue for more than 50 years goes home, President Buhari affirmed that her contributions to the stability of her family, sense of duty in community development, and love for God will always be remembered.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the renowned musician and his family, and grant the wife and mother a peaceful rest.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue… Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue…