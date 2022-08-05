Ignore reports of imminent attack on Lagos, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagosians

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday evening urged Lagosians to ignore reports of an imminent attack on Lagos, saying the state government and security operatives were on top of the situation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance at a press conference he addressed at the State House, Marina, after a security meeting with security operatives, including the Nigeria Police, the Navy, Army, Customs, and Civil Defence, among others.

The governor said he had read some news on social media about a threat of an impending attack on Lagos but quickly urged Lagosians to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

According to him, his administration has come up with strategies and interventions, assuring Lagosians that security men were alive to their responsibility to ensure that security in the state was not compromised.

“In the last couple of days or weeks, there has been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I’ve had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives.

“I want to assure our citizens that we are on top of the matter. We felt there is a need to have this important extended security meeting,” he said.

“At the meeting, we received a comprehensive report on what the current security situations in the state are. We have come up with strategies and interventions but I want to assure our people that our security men are alive to their responsibility to ensure the security in the state is not compromised.

“Our advice to our citizens is to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties and to say something if they see something. Security is the duty of all. They should utilise all the security communication that is available.

“We want to assure you we are not unaware of all the concerns that have gone around. The security operatives have given all the assurances to continue to make Lagos safe for all,” he assured.

