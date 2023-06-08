Some suspected criminals robbing Point of Sales (PoS) operators in parts of Delta State were, on Tuesday, arrested by police operatives.

The suspects, Moses Musa, 27, Kelin and Isah, were arrested at about 12:30 P.M along Mosogar/Oghara Expressway by policemen from Mosogar Division, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects on sighting the patrol team fled into a nearby bush.

“One of the suspects, Moses Musa, was arrested with a locally-made pistol and a live cartridge while the other two suspects escaped into the bush.

“Suspect confessed that he is from Kogi State and that the three of them were specialized in POS robbery and he has been identified by a victim whose motorcycle was recently snatched at gun-point along Oghara/Mosogar Bridge.

“The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, noted.

He quoted CP Wale Abass as “commending officers and men of the command for their continuous effort in curbing crime and other vices in the state and assuring residents that the tempo will be sustained.”