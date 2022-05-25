Senatorial hopeful restates commitment to urban renewal

A leading aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has re-stated his commitment to urban renewal l especially the development of Ibadan and the state as a whole.

He maintained that some key areas can be described as business district within Ibadan metropolis that needs urban renewal to attract more development into such areas.

Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), aa nd a business turnaround expert stated this while paying a visit to the leaders of TPC in Ibadan North West local government to solicit for their support to achieve his political aspiration.

He had earlier r met with the former APC House of Assembly members for same purpose.

Some of the leaders he met at different fora included Basorun Bosun Ajuwon, Prince Adefisoye Adekanye, Alhaji Adewolu, Hon Jelili Agboola, Akeem Oladipupo, Kunle Quadri, Engr Alabi W.A, Alhaji Remi, Engr Fawole, Prof Soji Omo, Alhaji Laoye and Baale Agbe.

While soliciting for the support of the leaders, Adegoke, alumni the ember of both Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advance Leadership Program said unity among the leaders is a crucial factor in winning the state in 2023 elections.





He appealed to the leaders to find a common ground in resolving issues within the party so that every member will come together to be victorious in the coming elections.

He disclosed that his love for the development of Ibadan and the state prompted him to come into politics, and noted that if credible and reliable people shy away from joining politics, the state will just be left in the hands of charlatans.

Adegoke, who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland said if allowed to represent Oyo South Senatorial District at the Red Chamber, he would use his wealth of experience, and international exposure and contact to attract development into Ibadan and Oyo state as whole.

According to him, “I want to appeal to the leaders to find a common member resolving issues within the party so that every members will come together to be victorious in coming elections.

“And I want to say this, development is key be in my political agenda, Ibadan is my pride and I use to proud of Ibadan anywhere I find myself. Urban Renewal is needed in some areas as well as the state as whole, which will attract more developmental projects into the city and the state as whole.

“I have the international exposure, experience, and contact, to attract act development into Ibadan, Oyo South, and the state as whole. We would work together with the state government to achieve these.