Former Judo Federation board member, Gbayi wins PDP Lagos Mainland Reps ticket

Former athletes representative on the board of the Nigerian Judo Federation, Segun Gbayi, has clinched the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to seek election to represent Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

Gbayi defeated his contender, Honourable Tunji Sanni to become the party’s candidate after securing all the 34 delegates votes during an election held at Gongola hall, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

While appreciating the delegates, party leaders and other members for their support, Gbayi stated that: “I wish to specially thank the Almighty God for this victory, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all members of PDP Mainland for the confidence reposed in me by giving me the opportunity to go and represent them at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

“I equally want to appreciate my leader, the incoming governor of Lagos State by the grace of God, Dr. Abdulaziz Olajide (Jandor), Chief Alimi Afolabi on whose wings I ride on, Hon. Akinsanya, Mr Osinowo, Hon. David Vaughan (Dakova), Hon. Deji Wellington to mention but a few.

“My profound gratitude also goes to the Chairman, Chief Malomo for his unrelenting efforts, my egbon, Hon. Ola Alimi (Jenje), The Local Goverment excos, Ward Chairmen and other ward excos, the 3 Ad-hoc Delegates across the Wards, and to my big Brother, Hon. Olatunji Sanni, the victory is dedicated to you sir, your advisory role would be greatly appreciated sir, and others too numerous to mention.”

He concluded that: “It is about time for us to come together as one family under the same Umbrella in order to deliver our Mainland from the strangulation of the common enemy, this is indeed a win for Mainlanders home and abroad especially every member of PDP family. Let us stand together in preparation for the general election and victory is certain by the special grace of God.”