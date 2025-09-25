Kano govt releases N5bn for retirees’ gratuities, death benefits

Kano State Government has released payment of ₦5 billion as the fifth tranche of gratuities and death benefits for retired civil servants and families of deceased workers.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said the latest disbursement has now brought the total payments to ₦27 billion out of the ₦48 billion backlog of liabilities inherited from previous administrations.

He vowed to clear all outstanding pension and gratuity arrears before the end of his first term in office.

The governor made the pledge during the disbursement of the fifth tranche of ₦5 billion for pension and death benefits, covering entitlements from 2017 for 1,026 retirees.

According to him, the initiative was part of his administration’s resolve to restore dignity and justice to workers who dedicated their lives to the service of the state.

Governor Yusuf added that the welfare of workers, both serving and retired, remains a top priority of his government, noting that the ongoing settlement of outstanding entitlements is aimed at restoring dignity and providing financial relief to those who dedicated their lives to public service.

Beneficiaries of this latest tranche, totalling 1,026, were urged to make good use of the payment for the well-being of their families.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Comrade Godwin Abimisi, praised Nigerian pensioners for their years of dedicated service to the nation, describing them as the backbone of the country’s workforce and national development.

He noted that despite the challenges confronting retirees, their sacrifices remain invaluable to the growth and stability of Nigeria.

Also at the event, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Pension Fund Trustees, Alhaji Habu Muhammad Fagge, appreciated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his continuous support towards ensuring the welfare of pensioners in the state.

He stated that the administration’s commitment to regular payment of pensions and gratuities has restored confidence and dignity to retirees who have served the state meritoriously.

Former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, also commended the governor, stressing that prompt pension payments have a ripple effect on the state’s economy.

