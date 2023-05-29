The Senator-elect for Oyo South senatorial district, Chief Sharafadeen Alli has described the enlistment of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun as one of the beneficiaries of the national merit honour, the Commander of the Order of Federal Republic (CFR) as well deserved.

Oba Balogun was on Sunday conferred with the honour by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alli, a Senior Chief of Olubadan in a press statement signed by his aide, Ayodele Adedokun expressed his joy over the new status of the Ibadan monarch.

According to Alli, who is also the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, ‘it gladdens my heart to know that my father, Oba Lekan Balogun was amongst the prominent Nigerians and first class traditional rulers in the country, considered for the honour.

‘Oba Balogun, a consummate politician, third republic Senator and elder statesman is a nationalist who has long supported the cause of humanity and democratic values in the country.

‘Oba Balogun’s influence cuts across the Niger as he was for many years a Director of the defunct Triumph Newspaper in Kano State and also supported the educational development of many Nigerians especially those from the Northern part of the country as a lecturer and teacher of teachers.

‘The Olubadan is a kind-hearted and notable figure in the country. It is therefore a great honour to reward him with the national merit award.

‘Kabiyesi, may you live long to enjoy the grace of God in the service to our dear city, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole,’ Alli added.

