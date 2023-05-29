The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated all its re-elected and newly elected governors on their successful inauguration.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Cyril Maduabum on Monday, the Forum noted that it is particularly grateful to God for the election and inauguration of “very capable hands to pilot the ship of various PDP states at this time.”

It said as they assume duties in the exalted office of the governor, it is the forum’s prayer that God will give them the wisdom, discernment, ability, and resources – both human and material – to face the challenges of statecraft.

The Forum admonished also that the gubernatorial office is a call to service unto the people of various states and the nation in general, and comes with pressing demands and responsibilities, requiring focus, loyalty, discipline, professionalism and diligence, traits they all have in abundance.

“We have high hopes that they will prove their leadership capacities as a result of their vast experiences and earlier career endeavours,” the statement said.

The Forum pledged to support and assist in providing a conducive environment through peer review activities and other actions geared towards excellence in office to effect strategic socio-economic changes in their respective states in order to reciprocate the trust and mandate given to them by their people, party leaders and stakeholders.

The re-elected PDP governors are Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The newly elected PDP governors sworn in on Monday are Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Peter Ndubusi Mbah of Enugu State; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd) of Taraba State and Dr Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The PDP GF wished all of them God’s guidance, protection, and the best of luck “in this onerous task.”

