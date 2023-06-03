The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has congratulated Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the congratulatory message signed and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday by his media aide, Terver Akase, the former governor described the appointment of Senator Akume as a well-deserved one.

He further described the former Governor as a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience will add immense value to the present government.

Ortom commended President Tinubu for honouring Benue by appointing a son of the state to the exalted position of SGF.

“His Excellency, Ortom prays for God’s guidance to enable Senator Akume to serve the country diligently and successfully,” the statement read in parts.

