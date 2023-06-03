The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Nuhu Yaqub and former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Abdulrahman Dambazau will on Thursday, 15th June 2023 make presentations at the 2023 Democracy Day lecture organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The Annual Democracy Lecture is scheduled to take place in Abuja, according to the Organisers, aimed at fostering an in-depth discussion among key stakeholders and experts to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy and the state of the nation.

“Professor Nuhu Yaqub will serve as the chairperson of the lecture, which has the theme: “Democracy and the State of the Nation: towards agenda setting for the new administration.” The session will be moderated by Professor Attahiru Jega, the former INEC Chairman.

Other notable participants in the discussion include Major General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), Prof. Okey Ibeanu, Prof. Rotimi Suberu, Prof. Anthonia T. Simbine, Prof. Mike Kwanashie, Barrister A. B. Mahmoud (SAN), and Barrister Ebere Ifendu. The event is expected to be graced by several high-profile political and business leaders, including the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members of the National Assembly.

Speaking about the significance of the lecture, the Director General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman emphasized the deep divisions among Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines that were evident during the 2023 general elections.

He highlighted the potential threats posed by ethnic and religious politics to the consolidation of democracy, citing examples such as the Rwanda Genocide and the war in Burundi, which resulted in extensive human casualties.

