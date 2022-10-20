Senate South-East caucus tells Buhari not to appeal court judgement on Nnamdi Kanu

The South East Caucus in the Senate has appealed to the federal government to shelve the idea of proceeding to the Supreme Court to challenge the pronouncement of the Court of Appeal which ordered the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had last Thursday declared as illegal and unlawful, the abduction from Kenya, the leader of the proscribed group to Nigeria. It consequently quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Appellate Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria thereby making the terrorism charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

Justice Oludotun Adebola voided and set aside the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had since filed a motion for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal before the Supreme Court.

A statement signed by fourteen federal lawmakers across party divides from the Southeast however advised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration against appealing the ruling.

The Southeast Senate caucus rather tasked President Buhari to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider a political solution to solve the lingering problem in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

The caucus cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied interpretations, which to all intents is injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

“We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country derive therefrom. This is the time to show magnanimity and statesmanship. The Appeal Court has provided the leeway for the authorities to walk the talk as ones desirous of preserving Nigeria’s unity and respect for her diversity.

“Not appealing the matter and resorting to a political solution will in no way question the enormous powers of the federal government, rather it would enhance its prestige as a government in love with all segments of the Nigerian society.

“Accordingly, we as a Caucus and stakeholders in the Nigeria project appeal to Mr President, to remember the promise he made to a delegation of elders of Igboland sometime ago and release Nnamdi Kanu, especially now that the Appeal Court by that ruling removed the burden of interference from him. Going on Appeal would ultimately negate that kind gesture, ” the caucus said.

Those who signed the resolutions were Senators Orji Uzor Kalu (Majority Whip), Chukwuka Utazi (Minority Whip), Enyinnaya Abaribe, Uche Ekwunife (Iyom) and Stella Oduah.

Others were Senators Sam Egwu, Obinna Ogba Theodore, A Orji (Ochendo), Chimaroke Nnamani, Micheal Nnachi, Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa, Rochas Okorocha, Frank Ibezim and Patrick Ifeanyi Uba.

