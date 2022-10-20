Buhari appoints Audu-Ohwavborua as Acting interim administrator of NDDC

Following the termination of the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Muhammadu Buhari had approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.

Accordingly, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua (FNSE) will perform the duties of the Managing Director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.

The is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe.

“Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from his position, the President has further approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission in line with the Federal Government Circular dated 4th December 2017, with Ref. No. 50/S./C.2/268, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board”, the statement said.

Recall that President Buhari had earlier today terminated the appointment of Mr Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the NDDC.

