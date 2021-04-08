Senate queries federal agency’s sale of N31m Prado SUVs for N1.5m

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has queried sale of two Prado SUVs valued at N31 million for N1.5 million by certain officials of Lake Chad Research Institute, Maiduguri.

The Prado Jeeps which were procured in 2013 and 2014 respectively were sold three years after the procurement.

The Committee led by Senator Mathew Urhoghide had adopted the 2017 Report of Auditor General of the Federation.

The Auditor General of the Federation in its audit report noted that the official cars could not be accounted for maintained that it” is a violation of Financial Regulation 2128 which states that “Every public officer is personally and pecuniarily responsible for government property under his control or in his custody.”

The query adopted by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts read in part:” Management of the Institute could not account for 2 Nos. Toyota Prado Jeeps which were purchased in 2013 & 2014 with registration No. 45KOIFG for one Jeep and none for the other.

“No reason was given for not registering the second Prado Jeep. In addition, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration No. 45KO3FG could not be accounted for during audit.

“This is a violation of Financial Regulation 2128 which states that “Every public officer is personally and pecuniarily responsible for government property under his control or in his custody.

“Inability of the Management of the Institute to account for Government property under their custody suggests abuse and mismanagement, as Government property may have been diverted to private use.

“The Executive Director is required to account for the vehicles. The issue was communicated to the Executive Director through my Audit Inspection Report Ref. No. EIAD/WTR 16/CORP/4 dated 21st December 2017 but he failed to respond.”

The Institute in its response however said, “The vehicle (Prado Jeep) was purchased on 21st March, 2014 at the Cost of N18.7 million and the former Executive Director, Dr Oluwasina Olabanji, sought the approval of ARCN for boarding the vehicle to the former chairman Governing Board, Mr Yakubu Tsala at the cost of N750, 000 only”

On the Second Prado Jeep which was purchased at a cost of N12.4 million, the Institute said, ” The Prado Jeep was purchased 18th September, 2013 at the cost of N12.4 million and request for approval to board the vehicle and was written to ARCN dated on June 7, 2017.”