Day eight: Resident doctors vow to continue strike action

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has vowed to continue its nationwide strike that has paralyzed public health care across the country for over a week.

This is in reaction to the federal government’s claim to have paid all the house officers by the end of Wednesday.

“The House Officers have started receiving their payments in the Federal Government teaching hospitals and federal medical centres across the federation,” Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Nigige said, on Wednesday.

He also claimed that the government has abolished benching in training as well as stopped the deduction of N15,000 per month from the salaries of house doctors for accommodation.

But in reaction to this, National President, NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, on Thursday, said resident doctors were clear in their communique that all members, house officers and Residents on the non-regular payment platform must be paid their salaries.

He also disclosed that payments made have been marred with irregularities as only a quarter of House Officers have been paid while Residents on the non-regular platform are yet to be paid.

To this end, the National Executive Council of NARD in a communique issued at the end of a meeting, on Wednesday, vowed not to call off the ongoing industrial action until their demands are fully met by the government.

The communique which was co-signed by the National President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, Secretary-General Dr Jerry Isogun and Publicity and Social Secretary Dr Dotun Osikoya lamented FG’s insincerity in keeping the ends of its agreement.

It noted that a two-month ultimatum was given prior to the industrial action when it became apparent that the Ministry of Health was not interested in any form of settlement to avert the avoidable action.

NARD, however, resolved that the NEC unanimously voted that the ongoing total and indefinite strike that started on the 1st of April 2021 be continued until Federal and various State Governments of Nigeria meet demands as captured in the earlier communique issued.

“We want to use this medium to reiterate our commitment to the smooth running of all Tertiary Health Institutions in the country and the provision of specialist healthcare to Nigerians but we need to care for our own health and welfare in order to give standard care to our patients.

“This is in line with the physician oath.” The communique reads in part.

