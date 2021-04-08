Kogi Hajj commission to commence vaccination of 2021 intending pilgrims

The Kogi State Hajj commission is to commence the mandatory vaccination of all intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj exercise, as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON).

In a statement signed, on Thursday, by the commission’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Isah Abdulrahman, said the vaccination exercise would hold from Friday 9th to 11th April 2021 at the commission’s premises in Lokoja.

Giving details of the vaccination exercise for intending pilgrims, Abdulrahman said that vaccination of intending pilgrims from the Kogi Central senatorial district would come up on 9th April 2021 at the commission’s premises by 9 am prompt.

He added that intending pilgrims from Kogi East senatorial district would take their turn on April 10th, 2021, at the commission’s premises by 9 am also, while intending pilgrims from Kogi west senatorial district would be vaccinated on April 11th, 2021, at the commission’s premises by 9 am prompt.

According to Abdulrahman, attendance is mandatory for all intending pilgrims, saying that failure may lead to forfeiture of their Hajj seat for this year’s Hajj operation.

The statement reads in part “Kogi state Hajj commission wishes to inform the general public particularly, the intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj exercise, that arrangements have been concluded for mandatory vaccination of all intending pilgrims on COVID-19 pandemic, following the directives from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON).

The statement advised all intending pilgrims for the vaccination to be punctual and to adhere strictly to the days allocated to their various senatorial district.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Kogi Hajj commission to commences vaccination of 2021 intending pilgrims

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Kogi Hajj commission to commences vaccination of 2021 intending pilgrims