Senate President pledges support for revised GEOBill 

Wondrous World of Women
By Tribune Online
Senate President pledges support

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has pledged his support for the revised Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOBILL).

The Senate President gave his support  when a high-level advocacy visit was made to him by women leaders in the country to seek his support as co-sponsor of the revised Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOBILL)

The team presented the revised GEOBill which had adopted recommendations that addressed initial objections. The GEOBill was revised by a Technical Working Committee established under the auspices of the office of Senator Abiodun Olujimi and UN Women and chaired by Saudatu Mahdi.

Lawan, who gave his support in principle, commended the team for strategically making the visit while the constitution is being reviewed.  He further assured of his support and commitment to advancing women›s right and full participation in governance. According to Lawan “Women make up half of Nigeria’s population, they should not be denied the opportunity to serve government at all levels.”

The advocacy visit included Dame Pauline Tallen Minister of Women Affairs represented by Dr. Asabe V. Bashir DG National Centre for Women Development, Comfort Lamptey UN Women  country Rep, Professor Joy Ezeilo, Ebere Ifendu, Princess Jummai Idonije, Olabukunola Williams,Toun Okewale Sonaiya and bill sponsor Senator Abiodun Olujimi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Senate President pledges support  Senate President pledges support

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Senate President pledges support    Senate President pledges support

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Wondrous World of Women

It is never too late to learn a skill — Dr Ope Odufuwa

Wondrous World of Women

Home front does well when both parents join hands together to make it work —Ado…

Wondrous World of Women

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate every girl child on her monthly cycle —Mrs Abiodun

Wondrous World of Women

Ogun launches Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More