Senate President pledges support for revised GEOBill 

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has pledged his support for the revised Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOBILL).

The Senate President gave his support when a high-level advocacy visit was made to him by women leaders in the country to seek his support as co-sponsor of the revised Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOBILL)

The team presented the revised GEOBill which had adopted recommendations that addressed initial objections. The GEOBill was revised by a Technical Working Committee established under the auspices of the office of Senator Abiodun Olujimi and UN Women and chaired by Saudatu Mahdi.

Lawan, who gave his support in principle, commended the team for strategically making the visit while the constitution is being reviewed. He further assured of his support and commitment to advancing women›s right and full participation in governance. According to Lawan “Women make up half of Nigeria’s population, they should not be denied the opportunity to serve government at all levels.”

The advocacy visit included Dame Pauline Tallen Minister of Women Affairs represented by Dr. Asabe V. Bashir DG National Centre for Women Development, Comfort Lamptey UN Women country Rep, Professor Joy Ezeilo, Ebere Ifendu, Princess Jummai Idonije, Olabukunola Williams,Toun Okewale Sonaiya and bill sponsor Senator Abiodun Olujimi.

