Senate may pass supplementary budget next week

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
concern over bad shape of federal roads, Buhari's request for external loan, Senate threatens MDAs, Senate commends Buhari, Senate backs Egbin Power's, How Accountant General released N76bn ,, Senate approves Buhari's request , Senate asks NNPC, Senate swells number of universities, Senate passes bill , Senate passes FCT budget , Be prepared to account, Senate may pass supplementary budget, Senate to engage Finance Minister, Senate to investigate NIMC, Senate summons NSITF MD, Senate challenges Nigerians, Senate amends NIPOST Bill, Senate chides EDCs, Senate orders FCE Okene, Senate recommends 15-year, Senate to amend fiscal responsibility, establishment of Bitumen Institute , national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Senate asks Customs to return goods seized
Senate

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said the upper chamber might pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill next Tuesday.

He dropped the hint on Wednesday in his closing remarks after the N895.84 billion supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year passed the second reading.

Senator Lawan subsequently mandated the Senate Committee on Appropriation led by Senator Jibril Barau to look at the Supplementary Budget and submit its report next week.

President of the Senate assured that the Budget when submitted by the Committee on Appropriation, would be
considered and passed the same day.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated June 15 transmitted the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

President Buhari in the letter read on the floor of the Senate by Senator Lawan disclosed that the fund would be used to mitigate the health challenge thrown up by the pandemic, Coronavirus and also address the procurement of equipment for the military to combat insecurity.

The letter read in part: “Let me seize this opportunity, to express my deep gratitude, for the cooperation and support, of the Leadership and Distinguished Members of the Senate, in our collective efforts to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic and address the various security and other challenges facing the country.

“It has become necessary to prepare the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill considering the urgent need to make provision for procurement and administration of COVlD-19 vaccines.

“The availability of COVlD-19 vaccines and the procurement terms were still uncertain as at the time of finalising the 2021 budget. Hence, there was no provision in the 2021 Appropriation Act for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

“However, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) have now developed a COVID-19 vaccine programme for the country. Under the vaccine programme, 70 per cent of eligible Nigerians are to be vaccinated between 2021 and 2022.

“In addition, our security and law enforcement agencies urgently need to procure additional equipment and other resources in response to the prevalent security challenges across the country.

“The Ministry of Defence has carefully scrutinized these procurement needs, which the military authorities claim to represent the minimum requirements to secure our country and address current external and internal security challenges.

“Furthermore, additional funds are required to meet our commitment to treat additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Program in States (NCAPS), as the amount provisioned in the 2021 Appropriation Bill for this purpose was inexplicably cut by the National Assembly.

“In order to address the urgent problem of oxygen availability in the country and avoid the potential loss of lives, provision was made for the procurement and installation of new oxygen plants nationwide and repairs of oxygen plants in FCT hospitals.

“It is also necessary to provide additional funds for Public Service wage Adjustment to cater for sundry wage-related issues in the health and other sectors, which if not resolved can add to the prevalent sense of instability in the polity.

“The Supplementary Budget request is for a total sum of N895, 842, 465, 917 (Eight Hundred and Ninety-‘Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Forty-Two Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventeen Naira) only.

“We propose to fund N45.63 billion of the N83.56 billion required for the COVlD-19 vaccine programme by drawing on existing World Bank loans (which would be restructured) as well as Other Grants totalling US$113.22 million.

“The balance of N37.93 billion required for COVlD-19 vaccines, salaries and other health-related expenditures totalling N41.69 billion and the N48.20 billion recurrent component of defence/security expenditure will be funded by drawing N135 billion from some Special Reserve/Levy Accounts, which will be captured as revenues to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

“We propose to fund the balance of N722.40 billion for capital expenditure on defence/security and capital supplementation from new borrowings, in the absence of any supplementary revenue sources.

“Understandably, needs currently abound in many other sectors. However, we have limited the supplementary budget proposal to just these critical and emergency areas of need due to our severe fiscal constraints.

“All other needs would be deferred to the 2022 budget, which we plan to present in September of this year.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Senate may pass supplementary budget next week

Senate may pass supplementary budget next week

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Woman’s remains found on road in Ondo

Latest News

FG approves radio licenses for IITA, Galaxy TV, Federal Poly, Ilaro

Latest News

Insecurity: Reps probe NYSC advisory notice on ransom payment to kidnappers

Latest News

2023: Northern govs’ rejection on power shift not surprising ― Bolaji Akinyemi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More