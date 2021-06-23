Baby of #EndSARS protester christened, gets scholarship award

The baby of the teenager arrested during the EndSARS protest in Akure was christened on Wednesday, with the wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, offering the baby scholarship to secondary school level.

Apart from the scholarship, Olori Ogunwusi also presented the new baby and the mother food items, toiletries and baby items, with a promise to visit the family from time to time.

According to her, she was touched by the plight of the baby and the mother and decided to come personally to witness the christening of the baby and give support to them.

She assured that many groups who have shown interest to support the baby and the mother will soon visit the family, urging all women not to lose hope in every situation they find themselves in.

She said “when I got the news of her release on bail, I was elated and I was moved to tears and touched that she gave birth in the prison custody.

“This baby must be special and I want to assure the mother and the baby and the entire family that I will stay with the family. Kemisola should take me as her mother, sister and friend.”

The venue of the christening, Vera Christian Assembly in Ayedun area of Akure was witnessed by many, and the church was full to the brim despite the heavy downpour.

Some of the names of the boy include Eriponmile, Elijah, Okikianu, Oluwanifemi son of Temitope.

It will be recalled that the Ondo State High Court sitting in Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure, on Tuesday, granted bail to Kemisola Ogunniyi after spending eight months in prison custody.

Kemisola was granted bail in the sum of N10 million and a surety in like sum by Justice Omolara Adejumo who presided over the case.

She was charged for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

The young girl gave birth to a baby boy in prison custody last Wednesday, while the state government expressed its readiness to secure her bail.

