Senate bye-election: Intending aspirants should start applying now ― Lagos PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members who intend to contest for the Senate’s vacant seat in Lagos East, occasioned by the recent death of the occupant, Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo, to start putting in their application, which should be forwarded to the state party secretariat, Ikeja, latest Monday, 6th of July 2020.

This directive was contained in a release issued on Sunday by the PDP State Organising Secretary, Hakeem Amode, saying the call came following the conclusion of the mourning period the party underwent in honour of its late Woman Leader, Hon. (Mrs) Sola Oladehinbo, who died a few weeks ago.

The party, while recalling that the Lagos East senatorial district seat became vacant due to the death of the senator representing the district, Senator Osinowo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said, “it is quite evident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would soon announce a date when a ‘bye-election,’ will take place.”

“Furthermore, in pursuant of our dear party picking its flag bearer for this distinguished position, we would request that all aspirants provide the underlisted documents in triplicate, addressed to the State Chairman,” the party chieftain said.

According to him, the documents include Letter of Intent, the aspirant’s CV, birth certificate, a photocopy of his or her party membership card signed by his or her ward chairman, two copies of passport sized photographs duly signed “by your good self and your LGA Chairman at the reverse side,” among others.

Lagos PDP, while noting that further documents concerning aspirants might be requested at the instance of its National Headquarters, urged interested party members to ensure that these documents were “received at the Office of the State Chairman, State Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja by the end of the day on Monday the 6th of July 2020.”

“The office will be opened between the hours of 11 am and 4 pm everyday this week to receive your packages,” it said.

