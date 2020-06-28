Wike dismisses speculation linking to presidential ambition as distraction

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has dismissed speculation linking to nursing a presidential ambition as a distraction.

The Governor made the clarification when he appeared as a guest on national television stating that his focus was to deliver quality governance to the people of Rivers State.

“Right now, I am focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State, recall that in 2018 and 2019 when I was supporting my friend Aminu Waziri Tambulwal, it was speculated in the media that I was going to run with him. That was my first tenure and I have not even completed it and they wanted me to give that away.”

“To clear every speculation, let me state that I am not going to run for the office of the president of Nigeria for now. I am concentrating on developing Rivers state. I am not a party to anybody saying that the problems in PDP are about 2023.

“That can be the problem in APC because it is the ruling party. This the last tenure of Mr. president and he is going, so people are hustling to take over from him within his party. PDP has nothing to do with that because the way it is now, we are taking over from nothing.

“Now, I just started my second tenure and you’re talking about the presidency. When that enters anybody’s head then that person will not be able to provide the dividends of democracy to the people. And that is the problem you see in APC because everybody is thinking of taking over from the President instead of concentrating to do their work.

“They don’t even know the minds of Nigerians. But because of the kind of politics we have, people feel since Mr President is leaving, they do not want his party to lose out. How will someone in an opposition party begin to contemplate of running for the presidency when I still have time to provide things for my state,” he said.

Commenting on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s aspiring to contest for the presidency again, Governor Wike said it is a fundamental right that cannot be denied.

He, however, said it is too early to determine who will fly the presidential flag of PDP because the focus is on how to get the party more organised in order to secure more political seats.

“I am not interested in who wants to run for now. I am more interested that PDP should become more organised. Let us get more political seats. When the time comes, we will all sit down as a party to decide on who will fly the flag.

“Again, let me say, on whether I will support former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi if he decides to contest for the presidency as you have asked. I am a party person, so if he is running on the platform of PDP for presidency why won’t I support him. I cannot do anti-party at this level to support a non-PDP candidate,” he said.

On zoning of PDP presidential ticket to the north, Governor Wike said the national executive council of the party has not taken a final decision.

“We will come together to resolve issues because we are a family. Outsiders can not do things that will divide us. What we are interested in now is how we can remain united to take over power from APC that has failed Nigeria.”

“APC should not be allowed to continue to keep the country in its present calamitous state. We want to take over to move Nigeria forward,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices… Read Full Story

We’re Not Responsible For Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday… Read Full Story

Deliver Edo, Ondo, Buhari tasks APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the marching order to reclaim Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following its recent flipping to… Read Full Story

Adam’s Second Fall On The Eve Of EdoEN Election

SINCE its formation, the various political tendencies that came together under the aegis of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have found it difficult to evolve as a compatible ideological whole. Critics of the party have levelled a charge that APC was hurriedly put together to grab power and was consequently… Read Full Story

Edo, Ondo Elections: Whither The Opposition Parties?

In February this year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘sanitised its register by retaining only 18 political parties. A total of 74 parties were axed by the commission as empowered by extant laws. The exercise came against the complaints from many quarters on the huge number of parties in… Read Full Story

Ajimobi: Last Supper With A Sanmonri, Constituted Into Authority

UNLIKE my wont, words failed me repeatedly this morning. Ever imagine billows of smoke failing to sprout out of the blacksmith’s forge? Or the canary suddenly failing to spit its melodious rhythm? But that has been my abiding forte in the last one hour or so. Writing, cancelling, rewriting, erasing, rewording and cancelling… Read Full Story

ONDO GOV ELECTION: Who Gets The Ticket In PDP?

AS the October 10 governorship election draws near in Ondo state, the people of the state are gearing up and studying political events in the state, it is apparent that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working hard to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a good fight in the election and take over power in the state… Read Full Story

FAAN Holds Dry Run Airport Simulation Exercise At Lagos, Abuja Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos… Read Full Story