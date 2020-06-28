Ondo 2020: PDP, APC aspirants approach SDP as alternative platform

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been approaching the Social Democratic Party (SPD) as an alternative platform in the election.

Disclosing this during a chat with the SDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Dr Olu Agunloye, said the development shows that SDP is still a party to reckon with in the forthcoming governorship election, not only as a third force but a credible alternative.

Agunloye who said the party will participate in the October governorship election in the state, by fielding candidate for the election despite the ongoing reorganisation in the party.

According to him, those who have approached the party are both from the ruling APC and the opposition PDP as an alternative platform for their ambition but maintained that SDP would only consider politicians who would abide by the manifesto of the party.

HR said “the SDP as a political party is undergoing reorganisation. We want to position the party as an alternative for real progressive ideology and party for progress.

“We are not going to give the SDP form to somebody just for money. We want people who believed in the party. We cannot allow shenanigans to take over the party.”

Agunloye, who is the SDP governorship candidate in the 2016 Election in Ondo State, said part of the reorganisation process of the party, was the recent dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in Ondo State.

He disclosed that apart from the fact that the tenure of the dissolved SWC had expired, the Executive Council comprised of old people, who may not be able to drive the new vision of the party.

“We are of the view that the party should be positioned to attract young and vibrant people that can drive the vision of the party in line with its manifesto.

“We have therefore set up a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the party for the time being.

“However, we are not sending members of the dissolved Exco away because we still need to tap from their wealth of experience but we felt that the person in the driver’s seat must be more vibrant,” Agunloye said.

The Deputy National Chairman said the ruling party could not give the people the real dividends of democracy because of lack of manifesto.

Speaking on the performance of the current administration in Ondo State, Agunloye noted that the date governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has tried his best but said the administration has not impacted positively on the people.

“Roads have improved in some places but I have not seen much. No reasonable improvement in the education sector. No improvement in the health sector. None in economic empowerment to people.

“Moreover, school fees are not affordable for many parents. Any man campaigning but cannot do what he promised, that person is not a friend of the people.

“That is the reason we said whoever is coming to SDP must follow the manifesto,” Agunloye said.

