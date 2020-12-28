Senate: Ahmad Lawan’s stewardship

IN a democracy, the legislature stands as the check on the wide powers of the executive. The legislature is also the arm of government that protects the people by empowering them with an opportunity to have representatives that can present and protect their interests at the national level. Representation is perhaps the most important function of a lawmaker. Since 1999, instability and frequent executive-legislature quarrels have affected governance. It denied both arms of government the chance to work together for the good of the people. Arguably, Nigerian Senate has never had the kind of harmony it is witnessing now. While asserting its independence, the legislature also placed priority on Nigeria and Nigerians.

Since his election as the president of the ninth Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) has been leading the affairs of the upper chamber of the National Assembly, with an approach that facilitates mutual respect between the legislature and the executive. He is leading by firmly protecting the independence of the legislature and putting Nigeria and Nigerians first – in everything. His leadership, so far, shows the evolution of the Nigerian legislature; carrying out its constitutional duties without acrimony or unnecessary drama. This is a remarkable achievement because it has brought the stability and the harmony that are key to making governance work for Nigerians. On December 21, the Senate passed the 2021 budget, on time. With this, on its part, the Senate had delivered its constitutional responsibility of appropriation for the good of the people of Nigeria. The buck now stops on the table of the executive.

The Senate, under the leadership of Senator Lawan, has also carried out many important nominees’ screenings, parliamentary investigations and also carried out many oversight functions diligently and without scandals. Anyone conversant with the past of the National Assembly can easily understand why it is important to mention this as an achievement. In the wake of the #EndSARS protests and the looting that followed it, the Senate was clear on its calls; that Nigerian cannot afford anarchy and that Nigerians must abide by the rule of law in voicing their grievances and violence in whatever name must be avoided. The unprecedented looting that followed the protests raised concerns on youth unemployment in Nigeria. Senator Lawan lead the voices that emphasised that, to avoid chaos in the future, jobs must be created for youths and windows and doors of opportunities must be opened for youths.

As a young person, I will keep going back to issues that have to do with youths. In September, Senator Lawan sponsored the training of youths in the area of GSM technology. The training was conducted at the three senatorial zones of Yobe State. At least 1,000 youths benefitted from the training that also included hands-on on hardware, software and entrepreneurship development. In this age of increasing relevance of information technology in all aspects of life, the skills youths from all parts of Yobe acquired from the training will set them on the path of aspiring to be key players in the technology industry. Giving youths what can be described as ‘skills of the moment’ is a way of preparing them for the future.

It was in the news, at the beginning of the year that Senator Lawan sponsored mass weddings across Bade, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Machina, Nguru and Yusufari local government areas that constitute the senatorial zone he is representing. Already, hundreds of youths have benefitted from the mass weddings and more will follow. The mass weddings sponsored by Senator Lawan came with a difference. Before the wedding couples were provided with household needs and dowry. This was followed with empowering the couples with means of livelihood. While the women were trained and provided with knitting tools, soap making, sewing machines, grinding machines, hair saloon tools and other forms of empowerment, the men were provided with empowerment to start businesses in the areas of welding, tiling, electric work, barbing, tailoring, bricklaying and plumbing. So far, 600 couples have collected their empowerment packs. This can best be described as a mass wedding—with a difference. It is the type of mass wedding that goes beyond helping indigent parents to carry out their family and parental obligations. It did not only stop at helping youths to start a family. It also provided the benefiting youths with the empowerment that will ensure that both husband and wife have a means of earning a livelihood that is key to building a future.

In the area of education, Senator Lawan built higher Islamic schools across the six local governments of his senatorial district. Each school will run both western and Islamic education. The schools will provide a model that will help in increasing school enrolment and making education accessible to rural communities. He has been offering scholarships and other forms of educational support. He also facilitated the ongoing work for the establishment of ICT Park in Nguru town. In the area of roads, Senator Lawan has already achieved the reconstruction of Nguru-Gashua road and Gashua-Baymari road. Through his efforts the Federal Executive Council recently approved the construction of Gasamu—Amshi—Gogaram road at the cost of N14.5 billion. For years Senator Lawan has been sponsoring free animal vaccination which protects against Contagius Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP) which is a contagious disease that attacks lungs and thoracic cavity causing fever and rapid respiration, cough and nasal discharges in domestic animals. The lawmaker is also undertaking urban and rural roads, water provision and solar streetlights across the six local governments that constitute Yobe North senatorial district. Infact, there will not be enough space to list the numerous projects Senator Lawan attracted to the people he is representing.

Enumerating the achievements of Senator Lawan is a way of showcasing the possibilities and the benefits for the people when the legislature and the executive work together with the harmony built around protecting the interest of all Nigerians.

At the national level, Senator Lawan has been leading the senate in a new direction of prioritising the wellbeing of Nigerians, while also doing more in his duty of representing his people. One can say that the strides of Senator Lawan in 2020, at home and at the national level, fulfilled the three core functions of every legislator; representation, lawmaking and oversight. It also shows what Nigerians stand to benefit when the legislature and the executive work together.

Nguru writes in from Nguru, Yobe State.

