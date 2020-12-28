AF awards, our way of encouraging innovation, effective marketing strategy —Organisers

THE organisers of the annual Africa Finance Awards, have explained that the purpose of setting up the Awards, now in its ninth edition, was to encourage greater innovation and enhance effective marketing strategy.

Speaking at this year’s edition of the Award, held in Lagos, recently, the Chairman of the Award Organising Committee, Mr. Camill Chineme, stated that the annual award was meant to further enhance the nation’s marketing space.

According to him, it had become imperative to always celebrate and honour brands and business leaders that display uncommon professionalism and courage in the nation’s topsy-turvy business environments, as a way of encouraging them and others to do more.

He added that some of the criteria used in arriving at the choices of winners at this year’s edition included performance analysis, efficiency analysis, brand value composition, and brand and customer service excellence, among others.

According to him, the panel of judges had looked at these criteria, based on internationally- acceptable methodology, to enable it rate and determine, the winners.

About 19 awardees, comprising industry chiefs and notable brands, were rewarded for their business prowess in the past one year.

One of the awardees, Lilvera Group, a consultancy firm, specializing in integrated marketing communication, emerged the 2020 Africa Finance Award for the ‘Most Customer Focused Experiential Marketing category.

Receiving the award at the event, the Lilvera Nigeria’s Chief Ideas Officer, Buchi Johnson, described the feat as a testament to the extra efforts put in by the company, especially in a year, regarded as one of the most difficult in recent times.

“We have been favored by winning the 2020 the most customer focused experiential company award. Don’t forget this has been the craziest year for business,” he stated.

He added that the honour had placed a burden on the company’s shoulder to continuously deliver on its core mandates.

