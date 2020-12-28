2020 verdict: Mr President, lead us well

THE unsmiling and gloomy faces of Nigerians on the streets invite a probe into their lived experiences and everyday encounters with a view to unpacking how leadership cluelessness and underperformance continue to negatively impact the lives of the majority. Whether holding umbrella or broom, the gluttonous leadership structures elevate primitive accumulation for the SELF above the common good of the REST. They ascend leadership positions through deceit and construct their castles with the common patrimony and in exchange, unleash poverty, unemployment and insecurity on the pummelled hoi-polloi. Bitterness and regret seem to have enveloped those who enthusiastically had hoped the CHANGE promised by candidate Muhammadu Buhari will be positive and the country will be on the path of greatness again. Nigerians appear to have entered a metaphoric ‘one-chance’ vehicle of change which has served them next level of insecurity, bad economy and deepened corruption. While $1 oscillates between N460 and N475 in the black market, the December 2020 data released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) puts inflation rate at 14.89%. Saheed is a mechanic who patronises road side amala food vendor where he spends about N300 (N200 amala and N100 meat) for lunch. The amala was N50 per wrap but Saheed who had planned to buy the usual combination was shocked when told that the wrap of Amala had experienced inflation and is now N100!

He would now need N500 to reach his old level of satisfaction under the new price regime. Ten litres Groundnut Oil that was sold a month ago at N6, 500 is now about N10,000. Don’t even go near red oil. Bread bakers have reduced the quality to retain the old price. NBS data confirms that food prices have soared across the country. How do you ensure food sufficiency when you can’t protect farming communities? Farming communities are at the mercy of rampaging herders, bandits and rustlers who displace them at will while government response remains lukewarm. During the farming season, some farming communities battled violent aggressors, got displaced and lodged in internally displaced persons’ camps. While those displaced could not farm, those who managed to plant crops are at the mercy of terrorists like the Zabarmari massacre where rice farmers were slaughtered like chickens and we have since moved to Kankari abductions without arrest of a single bandit or terrorist. African China’s song, ‘Mr President’ released in 2006 has become an ever green message to the leadership that things are worse off. To know if President Muhammadu Buhariis (not) leading us well, carefully examine what brought him to power after three serial rejections at the polls. PMB unseated former President Goodluck Jonathan on three major electoral promises: fight corruption, tackle insecurity and fix the economy. Today, many hailers of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) presidency have become wailers. Pressure groups, labour Unions, and human rights activists convey their regrets by lamentations.

African China laments too:“food no dey, brother transportation no dey and our road no good o, what about NEPA people oooo we no get light.makeuna lead us well, no let this nation to fall inside well. Mr President!”. African China’s song captures Governors and National Assembly, and Police, who he advises to ‘police well well no dey take bribe’. A government that uses naked force to suppress law abiding Nigerians drawing attention to governance lapses, willinglyand happily negotiating with terrorists and bandits. Those who slaughter people get amnesty, but law abiding citizens get chained, restricted and violated. The results of this security deficiency are what made Nigeria to be classified among nations experiencing serious hunger. The 2020 Global Hunger index examined 107 countries and Nigeria came 98th. Hungry people are angry cohorts. Anger and protest can engender insecurity as people innovate survival strategies including taking to crime. This perhaps will help to explain why Nigeria presently seats in the third position on the 2020 Global Terrorism Index ahead of Syria (4th) and Somalia (5th). If cows are killed the way our frontline soldiers are killed, many lives would have been sacrificed. What do their families get for dying for the country? How then can we be happy? The 2020 World Happiness report analysed data from 156 countries and asked people how happy they perceive themselves to be. The idea behind this is that there is need for government to give priority to the issue of happiness and well being in determining how to achieve and actualise growth and sustained development. Nigeria is 113th country out of 156 countries. Ghanaians are happier and are at 89th position. Even Morocco (95), Cameroun (96), Algeria (98), and Niger (107) are better than us. Those who promised to take millions out of poverty but succeeded in plunging millions into it and crowning the country as world capital of poverty should be ashamed for failing on their promises.

With poor economy and insecurity, corruption is inevitable. From NDDC Ponde-gate, to off-the-microphone scenario and lately, Maina-gate, we see how rich men infuse ill-health dramaturgy to evade being tried for alleged corruption. InOsun state (Ile-Ife) in 2020, aman was jailed for stealing plantain!.African China understands Nigeria’s inequality in the treatment of offenders and how classism shields corruption when he says “Poor man wey thief maggidem go show im face for crime fighter. Rich man wey thief money we no go see im face for crime fighter. Tell me something I know know”. The fraud in the electoral system still calls for concern and the 2020 Edo and Ondo elections will not be exceptions. Hmmmm……African China notes “election for my country napadipadi, wayowayo, arrange naani. People wey vote them in still dey live in pain, this na disgrace I am so ashamed”. The foundation of the outcomes we see today predated COVID-19 and cannot be the sole excuse. COVID-19 shows how lethargic leadership failed to close the airspace in order to allow powerful associates into the country and caused circulation of the virus. Unlike terrorists, bandits and kidnappers who go after soft targets, COVID-19 virus is aruthless classless virus.

Trapped inside the nation, ‘big men’ cannot access medical tourism. They breached COVID-19 protocols from Aso Rock; even the burials of the powerful violated social distancing yet no one was punished. One would have thought that the unfortunate loss of Nigerians would have trained PMB and state Governors to fund health and education in their domains but as soon as ease of lockdown occurred they resumed medical tourism. A mutated and more dangerous COVID-19 is already advertised and we better act more responsibly.

A variable is proving insufficient to entrust the future of millions in the hands of those who have shown lack of capacity and clue to solving economic and insecurity problems and bridge the widening gulf between the haves and have-nots. Future generations should learn not to vote a candidate that is better suited as EFCC boss as Commander-in-Chief of a nation. The country is hard and tension is rising. It is also not too late for Mr President and the lethargic National Assembly to wake up before plunging the nation finally into the well against the wise counsel of African China. Fix economy to reduce the strain and attack insecurity frontally and check growing inequality which has made more people corruption-friendly. Stop allowing security threats into the country from northern borders. Daura’s relationship with the Republic of Niger should not be at the detriment of Nigeria.In 2021, Mr President, Lead Us Well and bring positive changes that will catapult Nigerians into NEXT level of security, happiness and prosperity.

Dr Tade, a sociologist sent this piece via dotad2003@yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…