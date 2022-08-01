Sen. Na’Allah lauds NAF for deployment of super tucano jets against terrorists
• calls for the purchase of more Tucano jets
The Chairman Senate Committee on Nigerian Airforce, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has lauded the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) for the effective deployment of the super tucano jets to fight terrorism in recent times.
Recall that the military in collaboration with the Airforce have launched an onslaught in Abuja forest after the Kuje Prison attack resulting in the destruction of terrorist camps.
Na’Allah noted that the successes recorded so far against the current security challenges of Nigeria are commendable.
The lawmaker made this known during an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday night after assessing operations of security agencies’ effectiveness of the new Super Tucano fighter jets.
He urged the Nigerian Airforce to sustain the good work they are doing to gain more ground in their efforts to rid the country of the security challenges facing the country at the moment.
He described the decision to acquire those platforms as one of the wisest taken by the Federal Government (FG) in terms of savings and operational flexibility.
The senator urged the Federal Government to consider increasing the number of jets in order to significantly cut down the cost of running the Airforce.
