Another seven killed, many injured in Plateau community

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Following the recent killings and invasion of communities in the Wase local government area of Plateau State, bandits struck again in Jos South council, killing seven persons.

Tribune Online gathered that the bandits in their large number stormed the danda chugwi community in Jos South local government area at 9:45 pm when most of the inhabitants had retired to their respective homes.

It was gathered that the bandits went on a shooting spree and in the process killed seven people, injuring several others while many escaped into the nearby bush.

The National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong who confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen in Jos on Monday said the prevailing peace in the community was shattered on Sunday by the bandits.

According to him, the development has created so much tension in the community as many have deserted their homes and now taking refuge in the neighbouring communities.

“Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda chugwi community following an attack by bandits. It happened on Sunday at about 10:00 pm. Others who sustained serious gun injuries have been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.” he said.

Attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

However, at the time of filling this report security agencies in the state including the police and the military special task force in charge of peace maintenance were yet to issue any public statement regarding the killings.

