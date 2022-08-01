Provost pledges equity, justice, fairness to all

The Provost of the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries, New Bussa in Niger State, Dr David Babatunde Olaosebikan, has emphasised his administration’s commitment to embracing probity, accountability, justice and fairness in driving the college to a commendable height.

He explained that students, staff and the college community would be carried along in the implementation of various programmes and policies of his administration, adding that under him, qualitative leadership that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of all would be guaranteed.

The college administrator noted that he quickly swung into action to correct the anomalies after undertaking a critical assessment of the college infrastructure and staff welfare.

He said, “Today the college community has witnessed a facelift, staff are well motivated, student’s needs are promptly attended to while the security of the college remains sacrosanct.”

To this end, the provost stated that efforts would be geared towards maintaining a free flow of information that encourages feedback. He added that staff members are required to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties, students are provided with enabling environment to study hard to achieve success and the entire college community is admonished to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Speaking on the efforts of the provost to reposition the college, the registrar, Alhaji Nura Abdullahi, said, “Dr David Babatunde Olaosebikan is determined to reposition the college and to tackle challenges as they unfold, even as he has demonstrated sagacity and resilience not to be deterred by the enormity of the task ahead of him.”

He noted that since his assumption of office, the provost had emplaced fairness which had brought about relative calm and peace, “as there is no favouritism, rewards abound for staff that distinguish themselves in the discharge of their responsibilities which is an innovation in the history of the college.

“In the past one year or so, there has been a robust relationship between the management, staff, students and the entire college community that assures progress, steady growth and positive development.”

