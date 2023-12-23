The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed displeasure over the alleged unprofessional activities of Nigeria Immigration Officers at the Seme border control post and has directed that immediate action be taken to ensure that the unacceptable actions are stamped out.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has in compliance with the directive, ordered an investigation into the allegations with the view to sanctioning those found culpable.

Adepoju has declared that the allegations if proven true, would be meted with severe consequences because they are not reflective of the values and standards upheld by the NIS, a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Immigration, Dr Aridegbe Adedotun said on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, CGI expressed her dismay at the alleged behaviour and wants to assure the public that immediate steps are being taken to investigate the matter thoroughly.

She said NIS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.

Part of the statement read: “In response to these allegations, the NIS is implementing changes at our borders to ensure the smooth passage of migrants without compromising national security. The Comptroller General is personally overseeing these changes to address any shortcomings and to reinforce a culture of accountability within the Service.

“The NIS acknowledges the importance of public trust and wishes to encourage the general public to report any unprofessional conduct or provide feedback through the following official platforms: X (Twitter): @Nigimmigration; Instagram: Nigimmigration; NIS Contact Center: 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121 477092.

“The Service assures the public that all feedback and complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken to address any misconduct.

“The Comptroller General is confident that, with the continued support of the Honourable Minister of Inter, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and his dedication to fostering a disciplined and effective workforce within the NIS, the Service will overcome challenges and strengthen its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public trust.

“We remain committed to our mandate of ensuring the security of our borders and facilitating the smooth movement of people. We appreciate the cooperation of the public in helping us maintain the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” it stated.

