Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been urged to carry every indigene of the state along and see the importance of speeding up the process of approving the appointment of the Gungzaar-select, Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (rtd) who has proven worthy by holding the position-in waiting for over a decade.

That is the yearning of every Zaar person and such a rallying point will have a huge impact on the political and economic drive of the state.

The call was contained in a press statement by Minigom Ayuba, President of, the International Society of Zaar Intellectuals (ISOZI) made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Saturday, titled: “Move by Governor Bala Mohammed on Synergy with Traditional Institution towards Human Capacity Development.’

According to him, “With one voice of a leader who is loved and trusted by majority of his people, people will get highly organised and compliant and there will not be much stress on the state to push progressive agendas.”

He stressed that “The Governor should, while using his discretion, understand that certain elements within and outside his domain might be trying to sabotage his efforts on his progressive agenda towards utilizing the traditional institution within the state by imposing their selfish motives. We pray for the achievement of his agenda and in full support of his good policies.”

Minigon Ayuba referred to the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) New Media to the Governor, Lawal Muazu who conveyed the Governor’s message on channelling the state’s rich cultural heritage towards nurturing the generation with relevant skills, knowledge and resilience required for navigating through the challenges of the 21st century.

He stressed that “That is a timely advocacy and a good move by the state government and wish to compliment. Models, plans and projections are best applicable and achievable when the paths to execution are defined, reliable and sustainable.”

He explained that Traditional leaders are the custodians of cultures and traditions of every society in Nigeria saying that, “African civilization can be traced back to our ancient cultures and traditions and will not fail to recognize the relevance of Hausa States of Kano, Katsina, Zaria and Gobir; Kanem Bornu Empire; and the Jukun states of Kwararafa, Kona, Pinduga, and Wukari that spearheaded pre-colonial civilizations in Northern Nigeria.”

According to him, “Colonialism was what weakened our traditional institutions as the colonialists came in with interests to have geographical control over areas and people in it.”

“They devised ways of weakening the original traditional institutions through policies and directives to gain full control of people and resources. Same methods were inherited after independence and formed part of our constitutions still in use till date,” he lamented.

Minigom Ayuba added,”With the return of democracy, the traditional institutions have further been endangered and politicized which has relatively affected their performances.”

He also said that, “There are many records of First class Emirs and Chiefs dethroned due to political crisis. Such experiences have made many traditional leaders skeptical to get in the wrong books of powerful political merchants.”

He also stated that, “The relevance of traditional institution on every Nigerian cannot be over emphasized because everyone traces his or her root to a family clan, society and traditional jurisdiction. Traditional institutions involve all families and serve as the first line of transformation of human lives before their subsequent contact with any aspect of the human society.”

“Governor Bala Mohammed understands the relevance and hence his intended synergy with the Traditional Institutions to utilize the state’s rich cultural heritage towards developing human resources in terms of skills, knowledge and other capacities for national development,” he posited.

