The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has advised the federal and state governments to fulfil all promises made to the victims of the drone attack which killed over 100 people in the community.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba and made available to the Sunday Tribune at the weekend.

It said the forum wants to express satisfaction with the response of the Federal and Kaduna and other state Governments, organizations and the general public to the plight of victims of the 7th December 2023, bomb attack on Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State

ACF noted that particularly commendable have been the various visits by various delegations of the Federal Government including the Vice President, relevant members of National Assembly committees, the National Security Advisor (NSA), Ministers of Defence, Governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, the Chief of Army Staff, and other key or notable public functionaries.

“Equally commendable was the promise of compensation, free treatment to the injured by the Kaduna State Government and other actual or promises of donations by many in cash and kind to victims.

To this end, the mouthpiece of the North maintained that all promises made to the Tudun Biri community, especially victims of the attack should be fulfilled in the shortest time possible.

It also said strong measures to be put in place to ensure that reliefs transparently get directly to the victims.

“Corrupt, unscrupulous or unsympathetic elements must not be allowed to corner or divert any relief materials meant for the victims as is often the case in the aftermath of disasters.

Thus, no one should be allowed to benefit from the misery of the Tudun Biri and other bomb blast victims, the statement declared.

“ACF will, through its Kaduna State Chapter, closely monitor and comment on the matter as may become necessary from time to time.

“In line with today’s highly challenging economic conditions and to cushion same, the people of Tudun Biri community must immediately receive relief material from relevant public agencies and well-intentioned organisations and individuals.

ACF also reiterates that attention be given to victims of past such incidents elsewhere. It is never too late to provide succour to the needy.

“Even as it falls below the standard of independent organ that ACF had called for, we welcome the setting up of a panel to investigate the tragedy.

Hopefully, the investigations will be thorough, fast-tracked and with vigour as indeed promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and

“Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigations, measures should be taken by the armed forces to avert all such incidents as happened at Tudun Biri and other places before it.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE