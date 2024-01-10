The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday revealed that its officers facilitated a total of 222.442.88 metric tons involving 6, 253 trucks of export produce, with Free On Board (FOB) value of N32,448,564,533.1 between January to December 2023.

Addressing the media in Seme on Wednesday, the Customs Area Controller of Seme Customs Command, Controller Timi Bomodi stated, “The Command has already surpassed its N1, 966,000,000.00 revenue target for the year 2023 after already collecting N5, 946,174,156.62.

“The Command revenue target for the year 2023 was N1, 966,000,000.00 only. As of 31st December 2023, the Command collected N5, 946,174,156.62 Only. The above figures surpass the set target for the Command by N3, 980, 174, 156.62 only, which represents a 297% addition.

“The 2023 revenue figures collected when compared to the corresponding period of the year 2022, exceeded the N1,409,498,950.08 collected by N4,536,675,206.54 only, representing a 322% increase.

“The 2023 revenue collection was the highest collection since 2019. This reinforces our commitment to ensure that the Lagos – Abidjan corridor is perceived more as a trade enabler with huge potential for exponential growth. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the Command achieves its full potential of trade facilitation without hindrance.

“Gentlemen of the press, under export, the Command facilitated a total of 222.442.88 Metric tons involving 6, 253 trucks of export produce, with Free On Board (FOB) value of N32,448,564,533.1 Only. The Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) realised during the period under review was N162,852,254.56 only.

“The 2.5% surcharge paid was N60, 421,421.00 Only, and 704 SGDs were utilised.

“In the area of anti-smuggling operations, the Command made a total of 513 interceptions valued at N1, 374,245,832.00 Only from the following items: 14,181 50kg Bags of rice which is equivalent to 24 trailers; 1,220,130 litres of petrol which is equivalent to 37 tankers load; 39 smuggled vehicles; 8,278 Drugs and Narcotics; 9,639 General Merchandise.

“37 suspects were arrested in connection with different seizures, during the period under review.

“In addition to the above seizures the command equally made headlines in its enforcement of the Convention On International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) where we recorded seizures of 152 live Parrots Birds and other animals protected under the convention, and 6,000,000 fake dollars bills among others.

“The successes recorded by the Command in the preceding year could be attributed to the incentives and motivation given to the officers and Men of the command by the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service. The Command will continue to sustain tempo in the fight against all illicit trade within the nooks and crannies of the command.

“Given the encouragement and support this Command has received from the Comptroller General of Customs and the entire Management of the Service, we will not only maintain the tempo but work towards meeting what-ever target that will be set for us in the current year.”

