Two persons have been killed and a policeman shot in the renewed boundary clash between the people of Abaomege and Ishinkwo, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two neighbouring communities have been at war for a very long time with lives lost and properties destroyed.

However, on 6th June 2023, a message started circulating on social media urging travellers to avoid the Abaomege-Ishinkwo road to avoid more loss of lives.

“Avoid Abaomege-Ishinkwo axis today is 6/6/2023. Three people from Ukawu and one who happens to be my Uncle’s wife were shot dead earlier this morning on their way to Abakaliki.

“Ishinkwo and Abaomege crisis has done more harm than good to my people cum my family in particular,” one of the messages read.

Responding to the social media message circulating, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the renewal of the communal crisis.

She noted that the policeman who was shot alongside the other two victims is responding to treatment at the hospital while a manhunt is on for the fleeing suspects.

She said “Three persons including a police officer who was returning home after the close of work, were shot at the Abaomege- Oshinkwo communal crises area by Oshinkwo warriors.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital. Two of the victims were confirmed dead but the policeman is responding to treatment. Intensive manhunt is on for the fleeing suspects.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE