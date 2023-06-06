The recent election of Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as Chairman of PDP Governors has been described as a reward for his doggedness as well as for providing good governance to the people of the state.

The assertion was made by a political group in Bauchi known as Gov KANA Political group under the auspices of Kaura Ambassadors Network (KAN) through its leader, Director-General,

Barr. Muslim Maigari.

The Network stated this in a congratulatory statement it made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The Group stated that the citizens of Bauchi state had made the right choice in re-electing Governor Bala Mohammed for a second term in office to continue delivering good governance for the development of the state.

According to the DG of the Network, Bala Mohammed’s sterling performance has convinced the people of the state to reject other candidates in the last general elections and voted for him for a second term in office.

The Network stated that “The Network wants to congratulate you once again and the people of Bauchi State for re-electing you for a second and final term of office and your emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.”

He added that “You have deserved it, you have earned it and by the grace of God, I am sure the people of Bauchi State will not regret it. That shows the positive impacts of your administration had been recognised through various awards.”

The Director General further stated that Bala Mohammed’s emergence as the Chairman of PGF and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as a Vice Chairman speaks volumes that they have more to do for the country.

Muslim Maigari expressed confidence that Governors Bala Mohammed and Fubara would use their positions to bring unity, sustainable growth and development to the party and country at large.

He also said that the emergence of the new leaders of the Forum was well-deserved considering their antecedents and leadership pedigree.

The DG however urged the two leaders to work assiduously towards rebuilding the party at all levels and to provide Nigerians with a viable alternative.





