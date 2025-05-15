US, Iran close to nuclear agreement — Trump

US President, Donald Trump says Iran has “sort of” accepted the terms of a new nuclear deal with the United States.

He described the latest negotiations as “very serious” and aimed at achieving “long-term peace.”

The talks between the two nations ended on Sunday, with both sides indicating progress.

Speaking in Doha, Qatar, during his Gulf tour, Trump suggested a deal could be finalized without military intervention.

“We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran.

“I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this.

“You probably read today the story about Iran. It’s sort of agreed to the terms,” he said after meeting with business leaders.

Trump didn’t specify which report he was referring to.

However, Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told ABC News that Iran is prepared to accept significant restrictions on its nuclear program if US sanctions are lifted.

Shamkhani said Iran would give up its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium as part of the agreement.

The US has long insisted Iran must halt uranium enrichment to prevent it from building nuclear weapons.

Iran maintains its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful.

Sunday’s talks concluded with an agreement to continue discussions.

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff called the talks “encouraging.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they were “difficult but useful.”

A senior US official confirmed the discussions lasted over three hours.

“Agreement was reached to move forward with the talks to continue working through technical elements.

“We are encouraged by today’s outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future,” the official said.

Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers back in 2018.

He has warned of possible military action if the current talks, which began in April, fail to yield results.

