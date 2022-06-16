Security, welfare of Lagosians part of my administration’s goals ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, opened the reconstructed office of the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Alimosho Local Government Area, expressing his administration’s commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of the people of the state.

The governor was represented by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Tayo Ayinde, who was a former director at the security agency.

Sanwo-Olu said citing that the DSS office in Alimosho was part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring the security and welfare of the people, adding that such remained the primary duty of his government, as well as improving the operational efficiency of security agencies in the state.

“To further raise the bar of security and safety of lives and property, I approved the reconstruction of the existing office block of the DSS in Alimosho Local Government.

“It is our belief that sound Intelligence is the basis of a good security network, that is why we deemed it necessary to upgrade the former office building to provide a conducive office accommodation equipped with necessary facilities,” he said.

The Director-General of States Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, represented by the Head of Admin, Lagos State office of DSS, Mrs Adebisi Akinloye, commended the state government for fulfilling its mandate of ensuring adequate security was provided for Lagosians and supporting the agency.

Bichi praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for leaving no stone unturned in providing security to Lagosians and promised that the facility would be judiciously used for the purpose it was built.





Chairman, Alimosho Local Government, Hon Jelili Adewale, said the construction of the DSS office was Governor Sanwo-Olu’s response to the cry and yearnings of residents of the council for an end to criminality in the area, assuring full cooperation with the governor for the actualisation of his second term bid.

