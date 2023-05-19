Actress Temidayo Morkinyo calls out actor Shoneye Olamilekan for allegedly assaulting her on movie set.

The actress accused Shoneye of striking her in the face after she reported his abuses to her supervisor on Thursday, May 18.

Temidayo claimed that the actor rudely interrupted her discussion with a colleague and requested her to buy him a drink.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The actress, who said she was mocked, declined to go on the errand and reported him to her supervisors, Niyi Johnson and Afeez Seriki, who promised to look into the matter.

Shoneye allegedly rushed the stage after being summoned and struck her in the face while cursing her.

When questioned following the incident, Shoneye allegedly said he accidentally smacked her in the face with his car key.