Security guard in court for allegedly stealing building materials

A security guard, James Vende, 33, on Thursday appeared a Magistrates’ Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing building materials and home appliances worth N502,800.

The police charged Vende of Haji camp, Gwagwalada with one count of theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Jennifer Okonkwo of No.16A park road, Gwagwalada reported the matter at the police station on Oct.16.

Tanko said that the defendant stole three bags of cement valued at N7,800, one 32-inches plasma television worth N85,000, 30 pieces of 16mm iron rods, 10 pieces of 5mm iron, a Hisense air conditioner 1.5 horsepower and others.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 286 of the Penal Code.

The defendant who pleaded not guilty told the court that he did not steal all the items mentioned.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with a verifiable address.

He also ordered that the defendant must present a print out of his Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

