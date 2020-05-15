Security agents clampdown on face masks defaulters in Delta

Security agents on Friday clamped down on face mask defaulters in the streets of Warri and environs.

Tribune Online was at Ginuwa junction, Warri-Sapele road, saw the security agents? including members of vigilante group, hurling passersby without face masks into a waiting white Hilux van.

Some measure of brute force was applied as a young man, who was resisting being hurled into the Hilux was forcefully bundled and dumped into the van.

The action drew the ire of road users and owners of shops in the area as they gathered in groups beholding the brutality.

Those of them keeping their masks in their pockets were seen quickly bringing them out and wearing them for fear of being arrested.

Speaking with the Warri Area Commander, DSP Muhammed Garba, on the development on phone on Friday, he said the arrests were in line with the Federal Government’s directive, which, he maintained, had been gazetted.

“It’s a directive from the Federal Government, state and local government directive that anyone without face mask should be arrested,” he noted.

Shocking Story Of Man Who Found Out That His Twins Babies Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man is left stunned after finding out that his twin babies have two fathers, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. The man, who remains unidentified, made the shocking discovery after taking the new babies for a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA… Read full story

We Deregulated Downstream Oil Sector In March — Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the downstream oil sector was deregulated on March 19, with the reduction in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) also known as petrol. Sylva made the clarification at a ministerial briefing giving a scorecard of the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Governments And The COVID-19 Billions

SINCE the Covid-19 global pandemic touched down in Nigeria in late February, there have been concerted efforts by the private and public sectors to mobilise resources to contain its spread. As early as March 26, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) emerged to mobilise private sector leadership… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE