Kajuru killings death toll in Kaduna state has risen to 27 following attacks on four communities in the area.

The National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Mr Jonathan Asake who stated this at a press conference on Thursday, noted that within 48 hours of the attacks 27 lives were lost.

Asake noted that the southern Kaduna communities are now under siege of attacks and need urgent rescue from their attackers.

Asake also claimed that at least 15,000 natives of southern Kaduna have been displaced from their ancestral lands and occupied by the bandits.

“In total, these attacks have so far claimed 27 lives within 48 hours, while the injured have been taken to various medical facilities for attention.

Asake also called “on men and women of good conscience, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, faith-based organisations and the international community to come to our rescue.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has also condemned the Kajuru attacks.

The chairman of CAN, Rev. John Hayab in a statement described the persistent killings as disturbing and unacceptable.

Hayab who stated this in a statement in Kaduna said “CAN Kaduna State Chapter is disturbed by the frequent attacks on Kajuru communities.

“Apparently, the honesty and commitment towards seeking lasting solutions to wanton destructions of lives are lacking, resorting to the usual propaganda.

“No responsible government anywhere will act as if nothing was happening when a section of her citizens are killed.

“The question is that is the federal government not aware of the happenings in Kajuru or chosen to ignore the defenceless people of Kajuru to suffer alone?”

