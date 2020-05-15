Ramadan: Gov Zulum seeks special prayers against Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for special prayers against the Boko Haram sect and their sponsors as Muslims commence special night prayers (Tahajjud) to round-off the Ramadan.

Zulum made the call in Maiduguri in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr Isa Gusau.

Governor Zulum said the call had become necessary as majority would likely focus only on COVID-19 in their prayers in spite of the Boko Haram menace.

“It is expected and rightly so, that in these last ten days of the glorious Ramadan, majority of fellow Muslims all over the world, are likely to focus their minds on seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most severe threats to human existence, hence, accelerating prayers against it should be topmost.

“With that in mind, however, I will like to appeal to Muslims in Nigeria, particularly those of us in Borno State and the rest of the Northeast, not to forget the murderous activities of Boko Haram.

“We have two viruses with equal lethal proportions. Therefore, our late-night supplication should have twin-focus: prayers against Coronavirus and prayers against the menace of Boko Haram, their sponsors and those who intentionally support them.

“Without ignoring prayers for other individuals, family and societal needs and wants, we should please submit ourselves with absolute faith to continually seek the divine help of our creator, the almighty Allah.

“With Him, there is no disease that has no cure and no crisis that has no solution,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Zulum also noted that prayers against Boko Haram became necessary at this critical time that the military and other security agencies, as well as volunteers like the Civilian JTF, hunters and volunteers, were recording victories against the sect.

“These armed forces and volunteers have earned our eternal gratitude and respect, and they certainly need and deserve our sustained prayers for more victories, their well being and the well being of their families,” he said

Zulum further urged citizens with economic means to intensify support for needy persons, particularly displaced orphans, widows, relations and neighbours during and beyond the Ramadan.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE