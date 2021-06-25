Schengen Owner teams up with Zlatan to ‘Carry Go’

Network Entertainment artiste, Efuetngong Dion with the stage name Schengen Owner has finally released a follow-up song to this previous music ‘Liqua’ and this time round, he teamed up with Zlatan on his first release for 2021 with the title ‘ Carry Go’.

The Cameroonian Afrobeatz artiste revealed that the new song ‘ Carry Go’ reflects real life experiences and the standards of contemporary society.

Reeling out his experience working with Zlatan, Schengen Owner noted that it was an exciting experience and fun joining forces with the former despite his busy schedules and that it was full of positive energy.

‘Carry Go’ is produced by SPELLZ and will be released today. The song is available for download on all music platforms.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Schengen Owner teams Schengen Owner teams

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Schengen Owner teams Schengen Owner teams