Schengen Owner teams up with Zlatan to ‘Carry Go’

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online
Network Entertainment artiste, Efuetngong Dion with the stage name Schengen Owner has finally released a follow-up song to this previous music ‘Liqua’ and this time round, he teamed up with Zlatan on his first release for 2021 with the title ‘ Carry Go’.

The Cameroonian Afrobeatz artiste revealed that the new song ‘ Carry Go’ reflects real life experiences and the standards of contemporary society.

Reeling out his experience working with Zlatan, Schengen Owner noted that it was an exciting experience and fun joining forces with the former despite his busy schedules and that it was full of positive energy.

‘Carry Go’ is produced by SPELLZ and will be released today. The song is available for download on all music platforms.

