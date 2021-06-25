DBX buries father, sets up Foundation in his honour

Entertainment mogul and Port Harcourt socialite, Debo ‘DBX’ Oyelahan of DBX Entertainment has been in mourning since Easter Sunday when his father, Prince Benjamin Oyelahan, passed on.

According to Debo, he shared a strong bond with the deceased and bared his pains in a retinue of online posts where he lamented his loss. With the burial date set end today 25th of June across two states, DBX is out to leave no stone unturned in the celebration of his father.

The marine engineer turned entertainment mogul is also an avid golf lover and he will be rounding up the celebrations by hosting a charity golf tournament and setting up a Foundation in his father’s honour.

He said, “The Benjamin Oyelahan Foundation is set up primarily to raise awareness for the prevention and management of stroke in Nigeria. Beyond this, the Foundation will also support stroke research and helpless stroke patients.

Prince Benjamin Oyelahan died on Easter Sunday, April 4 after battling with stroke for 16 years. He was aged 81 years. The weekend events (funeral ceremony, charity golf tournament and launch of the foundation) will see friends and sympathisers travelling from all around the country to attend.

