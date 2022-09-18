Save Money Online With a VPN

The following is about to sound ridiculous and extremely ‘geeky’, but using cybersecurity software can be so satisfying at times. Even a VPN can be magical (a Virtual Private Network!). Now, hold on, before you say anything please read long. There really are legitimate reasons why VPNs can be a magical piece of software that make that funny statement in the beginning ring true. Sometimes, legendary software comes along that becomes a staple in IT communities. This is software that can also do so much for you with a single click. All the while, this software hogs minimal resources and is very inexpensive to run! The really satisfying bit is when all of this is combined with something that actually does what it says on the box (and more!) This is, in essence, what today’s premium VPNs are, in a nutshell. Thanks to advances in modern technology and economies of scale, we can access incredible technology like never before. One of these technologies that we can all access and benefit from today is commercial cybersecurity software to secure our online activity from threats and stop privacy intrusions. Furthermore, it is interesting that so many people have not heard of (or even have not used) VPNs. Although hundreds of millions of people are now aware of cybersecurity risks and privacy instructions online, few are aware of what other surprising clever little tricks a VPN can do for them! Well, then, let’s get into it!

What is a VPN, Anyway?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of network security software. To be precise, it is categorized under cybersecurity software. A VPN is there to encrypt and anonymize your internet connection from one end to the other (although securing your browser with a good password is recommended, too). In essence, your internet protocol (IP) address (the one that physically identifies your location) can be replaced with another IP address by premium VPN software (you’ll find out why there is an emphasis on ‘premium’ soon). Another incredible feature of VPN technology is the ability to encrypt your connection with complex cryptography so that, wherever you connect to the internet, activities such as internet browsing and the input of sensitive data on a website cannot be intercepted by cybercriminals. This means you can go online shopping or enter personal details online without fear of criminal activity compromising your records.

Now, there are other things VPNs can do aside from outright privacy and security protection. Were you aware of the fact that a good VPN can un-censor your internet connection, unblock media streaming that is geographically limited, and even allow you to save money on online purchases? Let’s get into that, now.

How to Save Money Online With a VPN

No, you did not misread the previous paragraph. You can actually save money on online purchases with a VPN! Although it may sound far-fetched, and you might think about why everyone isn’t using VPNs to save money right now, it works in many cases (though, not always).

Today all of us take part in some sort of wide range of searching for products and services online. Everything from music to computer software to destination routes can easily be acquired on the web. Likewise, so can airline tickets, bus tickets, car rentals, and so forth. But what most people do not know is that, most definitely, A VPN can help you a lot when it comes to money by connecting to different places. But how is that possible, you may ask? Effectively, you could change the virtual location using a VPN to catch sharp online discounts. A company may question a different selling price from another company typically for the same product in different countries and regions. Sometimes, the price differences are surprisingly significant! In a few regions such as the European Union, you will typically pay the highest prices intended for everything. Luckily, you could change your spot with your VPN and so you can slash high prices.

To get started with the extremely satisfying act of discount-searching online with a VPN, first of all, you will need a premium VPN such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Mullvad, Cyberghost, and a few others. Like we said at the beginning of the article, avoid free VPNs. For one, they will not have the anonymization and encryption prowess of more capable VPNs. What is worse, you might be infecting your computer or smartphone with software that is designed to hack you or spy on you.

Once you have subscribed to and installed your premium VPN selection, go ahead and access a travel website such as booking.com. Go on a fictional holiday for ten days, just to see what will happen. Try to book some tickets to London for two people, for instance. You could even book an entire package that includes the flight, the accommodation, and a rental car. That’s up to you. Now, close your browser, clear your history and your cookies, reconnect to a VPN in another country and repeat the process. You might be shocked to find completely different prices for the same flight! This is because the VPN will replace your IP address with the IP address of a server in another country, effectively telling the travel website that you are browsing from there. In this same fashion, you can look for other discounts and not just flight tickets. You can go ahead and try the method on any website from Amazon to Netflix subscriptions, for instance.

Now, a lot of online companies have caught on to this nifty VPN trick and scan for ports often used by VPN providers. Luckily, you can keep trying other servers until you DO see that discount! If not, try another travel website and repeat the process. This will eventually succeed because servers are renewed and refreshed every so often to keep your premium VPN subscription as anonymous as possible. Enjoy saving money with premium VPN software!