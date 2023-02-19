By Segun Adebayo

Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Praise Aondowase, also known as Sassy P, is set to release the lead single off her debut EP titled Winner, produced by Bayo Logic.

With fans constantly asking the rising music star to put out new songs, Sassy P stated that the time has come for her fans to get in the mood and enjoy new music from her.

The Lagos-based singer, whose EP project was produced and promoted by 27th Generation Records, titles the lead single Winner, a song that talks about the power in oneself to achieve everything determined and with God’s grace.

The new single, according to the singer, will drop on February 22 on all digital platforms and YouTube while the viral video will be released same day

As her fans anticipate Sassy P’s forthcoming EP- The Arrival, Sassy P urged her fans to expect a combined blend of inspirational and romantic music themes in her new body of work.

