By Segun Adebayo

Tiwa Savage has disclosed how she was vulnerable and pushed to express herself in her first role as an actress.

The singer revealed this when she spoke about how she felt to have debuted her acting career in the movie entitled, Water and Garri.

Savage takes on the lead role of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the United States who returns to her homeland after 10 years away following a family bereavement.

She returns to see that things have changed at home. Violence has escalated and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

Speaking about her experience on set and what her fans should expect, Savage said, “This project was a complete labour of love that has been a dream of mine for a number of years. Performing as Aisha allowed me to be totally vulnerable and pushed me to express myself in a way that I’ve never done before.”

She stated further that It was a honour to share her debut as an actress in a leading role with Meji Alanis whilst filming on the African continent with a cast and crew that” I have immense admiration and respect for. I’m excited for the world to see this film.”

In addition to starring in the film and serving as an executive producer, the singer wrote and performed the original soundtrack for the movie. Coincidentally, the film shares the same title as her 2021 EP of the same title.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE