By Segun Adebayo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and social media influencer, Alex Unusual, who clocked 27 days back, has said her only demand from God is to live well and live long.

The reality star has become the toast of many on the entertainment scene since she broke out from the reality show some years back.

From featuring in movies to hosting events, Alex as she is fondly called seems to have mastered her game well and has continued to draw positive reactions to her brand.

The tall screen diva shared her thoughts and pictures on her social media platforms on Thursday as she revealed that she had come of age in the entertainment industry and wants to keep getting better.

Alex in her caption said clocking 27 is a big day for her as she hopes to enjoy life more.

“Cheers to growth, tranquility, intentionality, prosperity, soft life and everything nice,” she said.

