Saraki tasks Nigerians to vote for competent leaders

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Friday, tasked Nigerians to imbibe the character of doing what is right by choosing a competent leader in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a youth summit, titled,

“leadership as the character” was organised to coincide with this year’s International Youths Day in

Ilorin, Saraki said that that is a way to move the country forward.

He also tasked Nigerian youths to do the right thing by voting for persons with integrity, credibility and good character in the 2023 elections.

Saraki said that Nigeria is in its current mess as a result of the choice of leadership, admonishing followers to always vote for politicians with good character.

“I implore the youths to go out and do what is right in 2023 by voting for the candidates that have character, courage and competence.

“We are lucky that in a few months’ time we will have an opportunity to press a reset button. It is time we looked at ourselves and ask which of our leaders has character.

“The time for propaganda has gone. We should look at the character of who wants to lead us. If we get the character right, we will get the economy, security and cost of living right.

“If we the voters don’t have the character to do what is right this country will not move forward. We should not always blame the leaders, the followers have a role to play.

Also speaking, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, who was represented by the state Information and Value Orientation Commissioner, Akin Omole said that “in our contemporary Nigeria, persons with good character and integrity should not be apathetic to politics and governance process. We should also retool our leadership recruitment.

“Every person that has character (Omoluabi) in Nigeria must from now, be part of the governance process.

“We should not leave the governance system to charlatans. If people with character participate in politics, the country will have the needed change. And we must demonstrate good character in fixing the society”.

Earlier, former minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said that Nigeria faced a very dangerous future “if we do not make the right investment in our youths.

“Nigeria has a youth population that is more than the entire population of several West African countries put together”, he said.

