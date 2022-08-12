Commonwealth Games: Athletes expectant as President Buhari set to host victorious team

Latest NewsGamesSports
By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja
Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream

As Nigerians look forward to the presidential reception for members of victorious Team Nigerian to the just concluded Commonwealth Games tagged Birmingham 2002 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the athletes are not only looking forward to a grand and befitting reception but also monetary rewards for their performances which were Nigeria’s best in the history of the Games.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured members of the historic Team Nigeria contingent of a presidential reception.

Tribune Sports gathered that the athletes are in high spirits and expectant ahead of the reception and believe that the President who has rewarded and redeemed pledges to Nigerian sportsmen and women since coming to power in 2015 will reward their heroic performances. It would be recalled that Buhari in 2016 a year after his election as president rewarded the Golden Eaglets class of 1985 with N2 million each while the coaches were given N1.5 million each. Also in 2021, the president redeemed the houses pledged to members of the victorious 1994 Super Eagles who won the 1994 AFCON hosted in Tunisia.

The medallists in Birmingham got rewarded for their efforts. While the gold medal winners received $5,000; silver medalists got $3,000, and bronze medalists got $2,000 but like Oliver Twist, the athletes want more and expect that the president as the father of the nation will reward their effort which has put Nigeria on the global map sports-wise.

Nigeria participated in nine sports namely; athletics, wrestling, boxing, karate, table tennis, weightlifting, para-athletics, para-powerlifting and para-table tennis winning 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Saraki tasks Nigerians to vote for competent leaders

Latest News

Minister directs NPA to renew port concession agreements in 45 days

Latest News

Unimaid holds special convocation amidst nationwide university strike

Latest News

We are producing graduates to reduce nation’s unemployment rate ― Ajayi Poly founder

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More